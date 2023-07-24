UN Secretary-General Calls on Russia to Return to Implementing Grain Exports Agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged Russia to return to the implementation of the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged Russia to return to the implementation of the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative.

"I call on the Russian Federation to return to the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative in line with my latest proposal, and urge the global community to stand united for effective solutions in these essential efforts," Guterres said.

The Black Sea Initiative has had a great impact on food prices, which dropped 23% from the price levels last year, Guterres added.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin published an article "Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future" in which he said the grain agreement did not justify its humanitarian purpose and was used only to enrich the United States and the European Union.

A humanitarian maritime corridor was provided under the terms of the agreement, which expired on July 18, as Russia did not extend its participation in it. Moscow has been repeatedly critical of the fact that the agreement's provisions pertaining to Russia were not fulfilled.