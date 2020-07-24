UN Secretary General Calls on States to Ditch Coal Investments Amid Post-COVID Recovery

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged countries to beef up commitment to the green economy and prioritize renewable energy spending over fossil fuels as they recover economies from the coronavirus-related shocks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged countries to beef up commitment to the green economy and prioritize renewable energy spending over fossil fuels as they recover economies from the coronavirus-related shocks.

Guterres spoke in a video address to students of China's Tsinghua University as part of a series of lectures on climate governance in the post-pandemic world.

The UN chief said he had spoken to governments, and specifically those of the G20 group, to ask them to carry out economic recovery with consideration of six "positive climate actions," one of which is to "stop wasting money on fossil fuel subsidies and the funding of coal."

"There is no such thing as clean coal, and coal should have no place in any rational recovery plan. It is deeply concerning that new coal power plants are still being planned and financed, even though renewables offer three times more jobs and are now cheaper than coal in most countries," Guterres said.

The UN secretary general described the process of post-COVID recovery as a "make-or-break moment" with regard to achieving the global environmental goals agreed under the Agenda 2030 and the Paris Agreement, namely to decrease the amount of greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and down to net zero by 2050 as well as bring the annual temperature increase to under 1.

5 degrees Celsius.

The official pointed to China, saying that while emissions remain high, Beijing has shown "a clear capacity for climate leadership," and the way it chooses to recover its economy after COVID-19 will have "a major impact" on whether the global climate goals are achieved as scheduled.

According to Guterres, over the past five years, China has deployed more solar and wind capacity than any other country, produced 99 percent of the world's electric buses and consumed 50 percent of all electric vehicles.

At the same time, experts have pointed out that China's coal consumption has been consistently growing since the 1990s and even accelerated after the pandemic, as many Chinese provinces have unveiled plans to build more coal-based power plans.