UN Secretary General Concerned About Attacks Against Civilians in Syria - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the recent attacks against civilians in northwestern Syria, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that directing attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including medical units such as hospitals, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law. There must be accountability for crimes perpetrated in Syria," Haq said on Monday, adding that the "Secretary-General reaffirms the need for a nationwide ceasefire."

According to the UN spokesperson, dozens of civilians in Syria were injured and killed in the latest attacks.

"A hospital in western Aleppo Governorate hit by artillery strikes on 21 March had received UN support. There have also been reports of shelling of a residential neighborhood in Aleppo city causing civilian casualties, as well as airstrikes close to densely populated areas with camps for displaced people.

Aerial attacks have also been reported near Bab al Hawa on the Syria-Turkey border, where life-saving UN cross-border humanitarian deliveries take place," Haq said.

On Monday, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said that terrorists had shelled Salihin and Al-Firdaws areas in Syria's Aleppo, leaving at least two civilians killed and at least 17 wounded.

A local source told Sputnik on Saturday that an explosion at a battery warehouse in the Syrian city of Al Bab near Aleppo left one person dead and at least 11 injured.

Karpov said in his latest update that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 40 times over 24 hours. According to the Russian reconciliation center, no shelling on the part of illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.