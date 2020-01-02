UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary General Concerned About North Korea Resuming Nuclear Tests - Spokesperson

Thu 02nd January 2020

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is concerned about North Korea ending its moratorium on nuclear testing, his official spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, North Korean sate-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported Kim Jong Un saying at the 5th plenary meeting of the 7th central committee of the Workers' Party of Korea that Pyongyang will continue developing strategic weapons until the United States changes its allegedly hostile policy toward the country.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the statement of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, which has indicated the end of a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests," he said in a statement.

According to him, Guterres hopes that the nuclear testing will not be resumed.

"Non-proliferation remains a fundamental pillar of global nuclear security and must be preserved," Dujarric noted.

