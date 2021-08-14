UN Secretary-General Concerned Over Infringement on Women Rights by Taliban in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the violations of women's rights by the Taliban Islamist movement (banned in Russia) in Afghanistan.

"I am extremely disturbed by reports from areas captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

It is horrifying that hard-won rights are being ripped away from Afghan girls & women," Guterres wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

He pointed out the UN determination to promote the rights of all Afghans and provide them with life-saving humanitarian support.

The Taliban have ramped up military activities and seized vast territories of the north and west of Afghanistan as well as almost 20 provincial capitals recently amid the withdrawal of the US troops from the country. The movement is imposing strict Sharia law in the seized areas.