UN Secretary-General Condemns Attack On Afghan Vice President - Spokesperson

Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:40 AM

UN Secretary-General Condemns Attack on Afghan Vice President - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the Wednesday attack on Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, the spokesman for the secretary-general, Stephane Dujarric, said.

On Wednesday, 10 people were reportedly killed and 10 others injured in a blast on Kabul's Taimani Square that targeted Saleh, who was slightly harmed. The attack comes as the Taliban and the Kabul government are expected to begin the intra-Afghan talks leading to a withdrawal of foreign troops and political stabilization after almost two decades of war and insurgency.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack today in Kabul on the official convoy of First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, which resulted in dozens of civilian casualties," Dujarric said in a statement on late Wednesday.

He expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished soon recovery to those injured.

"The Secretary-General reiterates the urgency of achieving a peaceful settlement to the conflict in the country and reaffirms the United Nations commitment to supporting the people and Government of Afghanistan in this important endeavor," Dujarric added.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the radical movement had no links to the explosion.

