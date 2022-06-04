UN Secretary General Condemns Attack on Peacekeepers in Mali

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the attack on a convoy that killed two peacekeepers in Mali, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns today's Improvised Explosive Device (IED)/mine attack against a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), approximately 46 km (28 miles) north of Douentza, central Mali. Two peacekeepers from Egypt were killed and another one was injured," Dujarric said in a Friday statement.

According to the release, Guterres has called on Mali's authorities to identify the perpetrators of the attack as soon as possible and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Earlier on Friday, Dujarric told reporters that two UN peacekeepers, both Egyptian nationals, were killed after their armored personnel carrier was hit by an improvised explosive device in Mali.

This is the sixth incident in which a United Nations peacekeeping convoy was hit since May 22 and the second fatal attack this week, according to the spokesperson.