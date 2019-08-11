UN Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Blast Killing UN Staff in Benghazi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the car bomb attack that killed two UN staff and injured ten more people in Benghazi and expresses condolences to the families of those killed, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN chief, said Saturday.

Earlier in the day, two people were killed and 10 more injured, including a child, in Benghazi as a result of a car bomb explosion that targeted the UN mission in the country. Libyan lawmaker Ali Saidi Qaidi told Sputnik that the blast targeted employees of the UN mission in Libya.

"The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms the car bomb attack today in Benghazi, Libya. Two United Nations colleagues were killed in the bombing and three others are among the injured.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a swift recovery to all the injured," Dujarric said.

The spokesman added that the UN chief calls on the Libyan authorities identify and bring to justice the perpetrators of the attack and calls on Libya's warring factions to respect the Eid truce and negotiate their way out of the crisis.

The attack took place amid the UN-brokered Eid al-Adha ceasefire, which was accepted both by the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the Government of National Accord (GNA), two rival entities fighting for control over Libya.