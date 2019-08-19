UN Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Terror Attack at Wedding Hall in Kabul

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a wedding hall in Afghanistan's Kabul, which killed at least 63 people and injured over 180, the United Nations said in a statement.

An explosion hit a wedding reception in the west of Afghanistan's capital on Saturday evening. An explosive device was reportedly detonated by a suicide attacker. The Afghan Interior Ministry said that women and children were among the victims. The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the horrific 17 August terrorist attack on a wedding ceremony in Kabul, claiming the lives of 63 people and injuring over 180," the statement said.

The blast rocked Kabul less than a week after the United States and the Taliban finished the eighth round of peace talks in Doha. Even though the radical movement denied any involvement in the bombing and condemned it well before the IS claimed responsibility, President Ashraf Ghani said that the Taliban "cannot absolve themselves of blame, for they provide platform for terrorists."