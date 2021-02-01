UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary General Condemns Detention Of Myanmar Government Leaders By Military

Mon 01st February 2021 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the detention of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as President Win Myint and other members of the ruling party, by the country's military.

"He [Guterres] expresses his grave concern regarding the declaration of the transfer of all legislative, executive and judicial powers to the military. These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms in Myanmar," the Secretary General's spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement.

Guterres called on Myanmar's military to resolve any differences through peaceful dialogue and urged the military to respect the results of the November 8 general elections.

"All leaders must act in the greater interest of Myanmar's democratic reform, engaging in meaningful dialogue, refraining from violence and fully respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms," the secretary general said.

According to media reports, Myanmar's military announced a state of emergency on Monday morning, in a declaration signed by First Vice President U Myint Swe, who will now be serving as Myanmar's acting president. According to the declaration, state power is being handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing. The announcement came after Myanmar's government leaders and members of the ruling National League for Democracy party were detained in an early morning military raid.

