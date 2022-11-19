UN Secretary-General Condemns North Korea for Latest Missile Test Launch - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemns North Korea's latest ballistic missile test launch, the Office of the United Nations Spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier in the day, North Korea test-launched one of the most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles, which reportedly can reach the United States' mainland.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of yet another ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the statement said.

Guterres reiterateed his calls on North Korea to desist from taking any further provocative actions and fully comply with its international obligations under all relevant UN Security Council resolutions as well as to take immediate steps to resume dialogue leading to sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the statement added.

The launch came a day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan and warned the United States and its allies that it would respond proportionally to Washington's bolstering of extended deterrence.