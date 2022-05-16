UN Secretary-General Condemns Racism Following Buffalo Shooting - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned racism in all forms following the mass shooting in the American city of Buffalo, where ten people were killed in a supermarket by an 18-year-old white supremacist, the United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

"The Secretary-General was appalled by the killing of 10 people in a vile act of racist violent extremism in Buffalo, New York, on 14 May. He extends his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and hopes justice will be served swiftly. The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms racism in all its forms and discrimination based on race, religion, belief or national origin," Haq said in a statement.

According to Haq, Guterres also urged to join efforts in building "more peaceful and inclusive" societies.

On Saturday, a shooting in a supermarket in the city of Buffalo resulted in 10 people dead and three injured. The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation qualified the incident as a racially motivated hate crime, while Biden called for every effort to end "hate-fueled domestic terrorism." The 18-year-old perpetrator had posted a white supremacist manifesto prior to the crime that featured the Black Sun symbol, employed in Nazi Germany and later by neo-Nazis, including by Ukrainian battalion Azov.

Mass shooting is an increasingly alarming problem in the United States. On April 11, Biden unveiled further steps to address gun violence, including stopping the proliferation of ghost guns and comprehensive report on gun trafficking.