Open Menu

UN Secretary General Condemns Russian Strike In Odesa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 04:50 AM

UN Secretary General Condemns Russian Strike in Odesa

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condemned the Russian missile strike in the Odesa area, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry dismissed Kiev's claims that a Russian missile strike hit the Transfiguration Cathedral in the port city of Odesa in southern Ukraine, stressing that all intended targets were located at a safe distance from the Orthodox cathedral. The ministry said that the cathedral likely sustained damage due to the fall of a Ukrainian anti-aircraft guided missile as a result of erroneous actions of the operators of Ukrainian air defense systems, which Ukrainian forces had deliberately placed in residential areas.

Dujarric said on Sunday that the UN "Secretary-General strongly condemns the Russian missile attack today on Odesa that resulted in civilian casualties and damaged the UNESCO-protected Transfiguration Cathedral and other historical buildings in the Historic Centre of Odesa, a World Heritage site.

"

The Secretary General called for an immediate cessation of all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and said that since February 2022, UNESCO has verified damage to 270 cultural sites in Ukraine, including 116 religious sites.

The Russian defense ministry stressed on Sunday that Russia's plans to strike Ukrainian military and terrorist infrastructure draw on thoroughly verified and cross-checked information, "deliberately avoiding striking civilian facilities" as well as cultural and historical heritage sites.

The ministry said that the Russian Armed Forces launched an overnight missile strike on facilities that manufactured and prepared drone boats near Odesa, where foreign mercenaries were also present.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist World United Nations Ukraine Russia Kiev SITE February Sunday Church All From

Recent Stories

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous developmen ..

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous development aid to support Africa’s Sa ..

5 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Qura ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

5 hours ago
 UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

7 hours ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

7 hours ago
 Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

9 hours ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

10 hours ago
Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

10 hours ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

10 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

11 hours ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

11 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

12 hours ago

More Stories From World