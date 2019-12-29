UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary-General Condemns Terrorist Attack In Somalia - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has condemned the deadly terrorist attack in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, an explosives-laden car detonated on the outskirts of Mogadishu. The death toll at the moment ranges from 78 to over 90 people according to different local officials and media, with at least 125 people reportedly left injured.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack that took place in Mogadishu on 28 December 2019. He extends his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

He stresses that the perpetrators of this horrendous crime must be brought to justice," the statement read.

Guterres has also pledged full commitment of the UN to support the government and people of Somalia "in their pursuit of peace and development."

No group has claimed responsibility yet, but attacks like this are typical of Al-Shabab terrorist group (banned in Russia) that has been leading insurgency against the Somalian government for years now and also hindering the UN's humanitarian activities in the country.

