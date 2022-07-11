UN Secretary-General Condemns Violence in Sri Lanka, Offers Support - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the violence in Sri Lanka and said the United Nations is ready to assist the Sri Lankan people achieve peace, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"The Secretary-General condemns all acts of violence and calls for those responsible to be held accountable, underlining the paramount importance of maintaining the peace.

The United Nations stands ready to support Sri Lanka and its people," Dujarric said in a statement.

The UNited Nations supports a smooth transition of government in Sri Lanka and calls on "all stakeholders" to engage in dialogue to achieve that goal.

Mass protests have been ongoing in Sri Lanka and protesters have gathered in the president's compound. The country has been experiencing severe economic crisis with runaway inflation and shortages of food and basic necessities.