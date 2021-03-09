UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Secretary-General Congratulates China On Victory Over Extreme Poverty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:28 PM

UN Secretary-General Congratulates China on Victory Over Extreme Poverty

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to congratulate China on the victory over extreme poverty, the official China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to congratulate China on the victory over extreme poverty, the official China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Tuesday.

"You have recently announced that the People's Republic of China successfully eradicated extreme poverty, I sincerely congratulate you and the Chinese government," Guterres said, as quoted by the news outlet.

According to the broadcaster, Guterres stressed that China's achievement had demonstrated that sustainable policy implemented by the government was crucial to the improvement of living standards of the most vulnerable social groups.

The secretary-general added that China's achievement greatly contributed to the creation of a better and thriving world.

On February 25, Xi said that China fully eradicated extreme poverty, with about 100 million people having managed to leave the social group in the past decade. Xi also claimed that since the late 1970s, some 770 million Chinese people had been lifted out of poverty, describing that as another economic miracle for the country.

Related Topics

World United Nations China February TV Government Million Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Boat Accident in Tunisia Leaves 14 Migrants Killed ..

59 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court grants bail to Zardari's aide ..

1 minute ago

Anti-polio campaign to start from March 29

5 minutes ago

Faisal Javed pays glowing tribute to woman

5 minutes ago

Govt to start vaccination of senior citizens from ..

5 minutes ago

Quran Khawani for BZU staffer held

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.