UN Secretary-General Congratulates China on Victory Over Extreme Poverty

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to congratulate China on the victory over extreme poverty, the official China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to congratulate China on the victory over extreme poverty, the official China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Tuesday.

"You have recently announced that the People's Republic of China successfully eradicated extreme poverty, I sincerely congratulate you and the Chinese government," Guterres said, as quoted by the news outlet.

According to the broadcaster, Guterres stressed that China's achievement had demonstrated that sustainable policy implemented by the government was crucial to the improvement of living standards of the most vulnerable social groups.

The secretary-general added that China's achievement greatly contributed to the creation of a better and thriving world.

On February 25, Xi said that China fully eradicated extreme poverty, with about 100 million people having managed to leave the social group in the past decade. Xi also claimed that since the late 1970s, some 770 million Chinese people had been lifted out of poverty, describing that as another economic miracle for the country.