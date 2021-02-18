UN Secretary General Decries Recent Kidnappings at Nigerian School

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has slammed the recent ambush of students at a college in northwestern Nigeria and their subsequent kidnappings, the UN said on Thursday.

A group of gunmen in army uniforms on early Wednesday stormed the school building in the town of Kagara, took about 42 people, including 27 students, and left for an unknown destination. As a result of shootings during the attack, some students sustained injuries, and one of them eventually passed away.

"@antonioguterres strongly condemns the attack on the Science College Kagara in #Nigeria, which resulted in the death of one student and the abduction of other school children, relatives & staff.

Attacks on schools and other educational facilities are abhorrent & unacceptable," the UN wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UN called for the release of those kidnapped, as the Nigerian security agencies conduct rescue and tracking operations.

Bandits and terrorists regularly kill and abduct school children in the country's north to demand ransom but more often for religious reasons. The Wednesday attack comes almost three months after the jihadist group Boko Haram, particularly active in West Africa, abducted hundreds of students from a school in northern Nigeria before they were rescued and brought home by law enforcement troops.