UN Secretary General Discusses Climate in Phone Talks With Biden

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has held phone talks with Joe Biden, discussing climate change and the coronavirus pandemic, among other issues, the UN press service informed in a statement.

"The Secretary-General underscored the essential role played by the enduring close co-operation between the United States and the United Nations. He looks forward to working with the President-elect and his team to building on our partnership to address the many urgent issues facing the world today, including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, upholding peace and security, promoting human rights, and addressing humanitarian needs," the Monday statement says.

Guterres extended his personal congratulations to Biden during the talks.

Earlier, Biden's transition team announced that he held talks with national security and climate policy staff in virtual format on Monday, discussing various climate commitments.

US President Donald Trump authorized the General Services Administration to initiate a formal transition to the Biden team in November, while continuing to dispute the outcome of the presidential election.