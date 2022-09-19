UrduPoint.com

UN Secretary General Discusses Situation In Ukraine With EU Foreign Policy Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 08:30 AM

UN Secretary General Discusses Situation in Ukraine With EU Foreign Policy Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met on Sunday with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to discuss the conflict in Ukraine and its consequences, the UN press service said on Sunday.

"The Secretary-General met with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, H.E. Mr.

Josep Borrell Fontelles. They discussed the war in Ukraine and its regional and global impacts," a statement read.

The parties also discussed developments in Africa, the statement added.\

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The West has responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Ukraine Russia European Union Luhansk Donetsk February Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

23 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

1 day ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

1 day ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

1 day ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.