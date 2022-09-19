UN Secretary General Discusses Situation in Ukraine With EU Foreign Policy Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met on Sunday with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to discuss the conflict in Ukraine and its consequences, the UN press service said on Sunday.

"The Secretary-General met with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, H.E. Mr.

Josep Borrell Fontelles. They discussed the war in Ukraine and its regional and global impacts," a statement read.

The parties also discussed developments in Africa, the statement added.\

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The West has responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia.