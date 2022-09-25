UN Secretary-General Discusses With Belarusian Foreign Minister Supply of Fertilizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the food crisis and the supply of fertilizers with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, the press service of the United Nations said on Saturday.

"The Secretary-General and the Foreign Minister discussed UN-Belarus cooperation, including the protection of human rights. They further exchanged views on the issues related to the global food crisis and the need to ensure sufficient supply of fertilizers," a statement said.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the UN General Assembly that Moscow expects the UN and Turkey to remove obstacles to Russian grain and fertilizer exports to world markets.