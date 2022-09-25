UrduPoint.com

UN Secretary-General Discusses With Belarusian Foreign Minister Supply Of Fertilizers

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2022 | 09:00 AM

UN Secretary-General Discusses With Belarusian Foreign Minister Supply of Fertilizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the food crisis and the supply of fertilizers with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, the press service of the United Nations said on Saturday.

"The Secretary-General and the Foreign Minister discussed UN-Belarus cooperation, including the protection of human rights. They further exchanged views on the issues related to the global food crisis and the need to ensure sufficient supply of fertilizers," a statement said.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the UN General Assembly that Moscow expects the UN and Turkey to remove obstacles to Russian grain and fertilizer exports to world markets.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Exports Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Same Market

Recent Stories

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

9 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

9 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

9 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

9 hours ago
 EU Blocking Russian Fertilizer Shipments to Africa ..

EU Blocking Russian Fertilizer Shipments to Africa - Lavrov

9 hours ago
 2 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

2 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.