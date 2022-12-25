UN Secretary General 'Disturbed by Ban on Women Delivering Humanitarian Aid in Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the Taliban's (under UN sanctions for terrorism) ban on women working for humanitarian organizations, Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General is deeply disturbed by the reported order of the de facto Taliban authorities banning women from working for national and international non-governmental organizations," Dujarric said on Saturday, adding that the "decision will undermine the work of numerous organizations working across the country helping those most vulnerable, especially women and girls."

According to the UN spokesman, Guterres has emphasized that all women have the right to participate in the workforce.

"The effective delivery of humanitarian assistance requires full, safe and unhindered access for all aid workers, including women. The reported ban on women working with the international community to save lives and livelihoods in Afghanistan will cause further untold hardship on the people of Afghanistan," Dujarric said.

Earlier on Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter that he was concerned by the Taliban's ban on women delivering humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and warned that this decision "could be devastating for the Afghan people."

On Saturday, Afghan media reported that the Taliban government ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan to suspend the work of their female employees until further notice.

On Tuesday, the Afghan Education Ministry within the Taliban government ordered the suspension of girls' education in private and state higher education institutions. The decision of the Afghan authorities has been harshly criticized by a number of international organizations and global leaders.