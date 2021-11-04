UrduPoint.com

UN Secretary-General Expresses Concern Over Escalation Of Tensions In Ethiopia's Tigray

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 04:50 AM

UN Secretary-General Expresses Concern Over Escalation of Tensions in Ethiopia's Tigray

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over the recent escalation of tensions in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray.

"Very concerned about the evolution of the situation in Ethiopia, I just spoke to (Ethiopian Prime Minister) @AbiyAhmedAli to offer my good offices to create the conditions for a dialogue so the fighting stops. We also discussed the upcoming visit by @UNReliefChief to Ethiopia to ensure humanitarian assistance for those who desperately need life-saving aid," Guterres wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Ethiopian government declared a national state of emergency as part of measures to protect the population from the advance of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The Ethiopian government and TPLF rebels have been engaged in year-long hostilities over control of the northern part of the country.

The rebels are now moving southward and took control of the town of Kombolcha on October 31, less than 370 kilometers (230 miles) north of Addis Ababa. The authorities have called on the Addis Ababa residents to use weapons to defend their neighborhoods.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Twitter Visit Addis Ababa Ethiopia October From Government

Recent Stories

Royal visit crowns the Netherlands’ National Day ..

Royal visit crowns the Netherlands’ National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

4 hours ago
 Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of aci ..

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of acid victims

4 hours ago
 India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

5 hours ago
 Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tact ..

Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Climate Regio ..

5 hours ago
 Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanis ..

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

5 hours ago
 CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative ene ..

CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative energy sources to minimize loadsh ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.