UN Secretary-General Follows With Concern News of Iran Protests - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres follows with concern the ongoing protests in Iran and is saddened by the loss of life in clashes between protesters and security forces, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

On November 15, the Iranian government announced its decision to increase the price of gasoline, prompting thousands to take to the streets in opposition to the government measure. At least one protester and several police officers have reportedly been killed in the clashes between the protesters and police.

"The Secretary-General is following with concern the ongoing situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially the clashes between protesters and security forces that we saw over the weekend," Dujarric said.

"He is very much saddened by the loss of life."

Dujarric noted that Guterres had issued a call in October to avoid violence in the street demonstrations and safeguard civic space.

Iranian authorities said they have arrested some 1,000 people for rioting and acts of vandalism over the past three days, while the total number of protesters has exceeded 87,000, according to media reports.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei voiced support for the government's decision to increase the price of gasoline.