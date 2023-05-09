UrduPoint.com

UN Secretary General Guterres Awarded Charlemagne Prize By King Of Spain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Spanish King Felipe VI has awarded the Charlemagne prize to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during a festive ceremony at the Monastery of Yuste, the Spanish royal family's press service said on Tuesday.

"His Majesty the King ... presented the award to ... Mr. Antonio Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, for his ... long career dedicated to social commitment ... the promotion of multilateralism ... tackling global challenges and crises," the royal family's press service said.

The press service noted that it is the third time that the Charlemagne Prize has been awarded to a Portuguese politician. On the two previous occasions, the winners were former President Jorge Fernando Branco de Sampaio in 2004 and former Prime Minister Jose Manuel Durao Barroso in 2014.

The jury of the award highlighted Guterres's work as the leader of the international organization promoting actions to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, to address the climate emergency and to conduct "ambitious reforms to face the challenges of the 21st century."

