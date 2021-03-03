UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary General Guterres Holds A Phone Talk With Iranian Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:33 PM

United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"During the phone call, Guterres elaborated on the UN's latest measures to end the #Yemen war, establish fair peace, and initiate political talks in the Arab country. He also called on the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue its strenuous efforts to help establish peace in Yemen," the ministry said on Twitter after the call, which was held late on Tuesday.

Zarif, in turn, expressed Tehran's support for the UN's efforts to establish fair peace in Yemen, and underlined the necessity of ending the war, lifting the blockade, and delivering humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people.

Yemen has been struggling with an internal conflict between pro-Iranian Houthi movement and the government forces, which are headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and backed by the Saudi-led coalition of states.

