UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has discussed the situation in Sudan with the conflicting sides, calling for an end to violence and the return to political dialogue, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General is calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan. He has spoken to President (Abdel Fattah Al) Sisi of Egypt and (Chairman of the African Union Commission) AUC Moussa Faki, on how to de-escalate the situation. He has also spoken to (commander-in-chief of the Sudanese military) Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and to RSF (Rapid Support Forces) Leader Lt. General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, calling for an immediate stop to the violence and a return to dialogue," Dujarric said on Twitter late on Saturday night.

He added that the Secretary General has offered his "good offices" to restore security in Sudan and conclude the ongoing political process in the country.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday in Sudan's capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the Presidential Palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum.