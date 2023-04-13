UrduPoint.com

UN Secretary-General 'Not Suprised' If Spied On Amid Reported Leaks - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General 'Not Suprised' if Spied On Amid Reported Leaks - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is not surprised about being spied as revealed in recent reported leaks concerning his conversations on the treatment of Russia, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is not surprised about being spied as revealed in recent reported leaks concerning his conversations on the treatment of Russia, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General... has been in politics and a public figure for quite some time," Dujarric told a briefing. "So he is not surprised, I think, by the fact that people are spying on him and listening to his private conversations."

