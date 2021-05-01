UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary-General Offers Condolences To Israel On Stampede Tragedy - Statement

UN Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Israel on Stampede Tragedy - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonion Guterres on Friday offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the stampede tragedy at the Mount Meron religious festival in Israel.

"My heart goes out to the people of Israel following the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron," Guterres said in a statement.

"I offer my condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

On Thursday, around 100,000 Ultra-Orthodox Jews had gathered at Mount Meron in the north of Israel to celebrate the Lag B'Omer festival when the stampede occurred.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared Sunday as a national day of mourning. The festival was the first major public event to be held in Israel after the coronavirus restrictions were reduced.

