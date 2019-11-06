UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary General Places UNRWA's Krahenbuhl On Leave Amid Misconduct Probe - Spokesman

UN Secretary General Places UNRWA's Krahenbuhl on Leave Amid Misconduct Probe - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has decided to place the Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) head Pierre Krahenbuhl on administrative leave until an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct is completed, the Office of the United Nations Spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has decided to place the Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) head Pierre Krahenbuhl on administrative leave until an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct is completed, the Office of the United Nations Spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General has decided to place the Commissioner-General on administrative leave while those issues are further clarified so that a final determination can be made, and any appropriate action can be taken," the statement said.

The preliminary probe has not found that Krahenbuhl was involved in fraud or misappropriation of funds, but some managerial issues that remain need to be addressed, the statement added.

