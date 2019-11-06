UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has decided to place the Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) head Pierre Krahenbuhl on administrative leave until an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct is completed, the Office of the United Nations Spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday

"The Secretary-General has decided to place the Commissioner-General on administrative leave while those issues are further clarified so that a final determination can be made, and any appropriate action can be taken," the statement said.

The preliminary investigation did not find that Krahenbuhl was involved in fraud or misappropriation of funds, but some managerial issues remain and need to be addressed, the statement said.

Guterres urges all United Nations members to continue their support for UNRWA and views the agency's work as essential to the well-being of Palestinian refugees, the statement added.

In July, a leaked confidential report said top UNRWA officials - including Krahenbuhl, his senior adviser Maria Mohammedi, Chief of Staff Hakam Shahwan and former deputy chief Sandra Mitchell - abused the scope of their authority and engaged in nepotism and sexual misconduct.

Mitchell resigned in July amid the allegations of misconduct.

Switzerland and the Netherlands announced during the same month that they would freeze support for UNRWA until the investigation is completed.

Guterres has meanwhile designated UNRWA's acting deputy chief Christian Saunders to serve as the organization's officer-in-charge and lead the implementation of a plan to improve oversight and accountability.