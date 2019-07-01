UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary-General Praises Efforts By US, North Korea To Resume Dialogue - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed on Sunday the recent meeting of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and resuming a working-level dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

On Sunday, Trump met with Kim in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas and held an hour-long meeting in private inside the Freedom House on the South Korean side of the zone. Trump even briefly stepped over the demarcation line into North Korean soil, becoming the first US president to do so.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the meetings in Panmunjom involving the leaders of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the Republic of Korea, and the United States, particularly the announcement that the DPRK and the United States will resume working-level dialogue," the statement said.

According to the statement, the secretary-general supports the parties' efforts to "establish new relations towards sustainable peace" and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Kim and Trump's talks came third in a raw after a long pause. In June 2018, the two leaders expressed commitment to the denuclearization at their landmark bilateral meeting in Singapore. The next round of talks, held in February in Vietnam, however, ended abruptly without any agreement.

