UN Secretary-General Receives Letter Of Accreditation Of New OIC Permanent Observer To The United Nations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2022 | 01:59 PM

UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditation of New OIC Permanent Observer to the United Nations

His Excellency, Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations received the letter of credence of the new Permanent Observer of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Ambassador Hameed A. Opeloyeru at the Executive Office of the Secretariat of the United Nations on Friday, 26 August 2022

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -27 Aug, 2022) His Excellency, Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations received the letter of credence of the new Permanent Observer of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Ambassador Hameed A.

Opeloyeru at the Executive Office of the Secretariat of the United Nations on Friday, 26 August 2022.
During the audience granted to the new OIC Permanent Observer at his office, the Secretary-General reviewed the vast areas of inter-agency cooperation between the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, ranging from political dialogue, humanitarian intervention, economic empowerment and socio-cultural cooperation.

The Secretary-General pledged his commitment towards further consolidating the excellent collaborative relations between the two Organisations.
While conveying the fraternal greetings of the OIC Secretary-General His Excellency, Hissein Brahim Taha to the UN Secretary-General, Ambassador Opeloyeru commended the fruitful working collaboration between OIC and the United Nations, through the mechanism of the UN-OIC biennial meetings and the project-related support in such areas as peace-building, election observation and gender-mainstreaming.

