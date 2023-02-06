UrduPoint.com

UN Secretary-General Says 2023 Must Be Year Of 'Game-Changing Climate Action'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023

UN Secretary-General Says 2023 Must Be Year of 'Game-Changing Climate Action'

The pressing issue of climate change must be addressed in 2023 and the current year must be one of "game-changing climate action," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday

"It must be a year of game-changing climate action. We need disruption to end the destruction," Guterres told the UN General Assembly.

Guterres explained that the world should focus its attention and efforts on two key goals - lowering emissions and standing for climate justice.

The UN secretary-general said late last year that he would host a Climate Ambition Summit in September and invited governments and businesses to participate.

Most UN member states have said they agree that emissions need to be lowered and expressed willingness to find a common ground to achieve that goal.

