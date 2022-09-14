UrduPoint.com

UN Secretary-General Says 77th UNGA Session Must Be 'Moment Of Transformation'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 01:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that the 77th session of the UN General Assembly must be a "moment of transformation."

"The 77th session must be a moment of transformation - for the people and the planet alike," Guterres said.

The session, which will run from September 13-27, is the first in-person gathering of the UN General Assembly since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

Even though the UN General Assembly session kicks off on September 13, most attention is generated during the second week, in particular on September 20, when the so-called General Debate starts. This is usually the time when all heads of state and government who have decided to attend the session deliver speeches.

