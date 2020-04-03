UN Secretary-General Says Appeal for Global Ceasefire 'Resonating Across World'

The United Nations' appeal for a global ceasefire to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is "resonating across the world," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The United Nations' appeal for a global ceasefire to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is "resonating across the world," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Friday.

"Ten days ago, I issued an appeal for an immediate ceasefire in all corners of the globe to reinforce diplomatic action, help create conditions for the delivery of life-saving aid and bring hope to places that are among the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic," Guterres said. "The global ceasefire appeal is resonating across the world."

Guterres noted the appeal had been endorsed by 70 countries and regional partners, civil society networks and religious leaders, among others.

Parties to armed conflicts in the Central African Republic, Cameroon, Colombia, Libya, Myanmar, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Yemen and the Philippines are among those who had expressed their acceptance for the call.

Earlier of Friday, Guterres issued a report on the impact of his call for global peace in which he noted that in Syria, the Idlib ceasefire brought about by Turkey and Russia in March is holding.

In addition, cooperation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus has reached levels without a parallel in the past, Guterres said.

The UN chief reiterated his call on all countries and those with influence on combatants waging wars to take every effort to silence the guns.

Guterres added that the worst of the pandemic is yet to come and peace is urgently needed to battle it.