UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Secretary-General Says Appeal For Global Ceasefire 'Resonating Across World'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:46 PM

UN Secretary-General Says Appeal for Global Ceasefire 'Resonating Across World'

The United Nations' appeal for a global ceasefire to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is "resonating across the world," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The United Nations' appeal for a global ceasefire to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is "resonating across the world," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Friday.

"Ten days ago, I issued an appeal for an immediate ceasefire in all corners of the globe to reinforce diplomatic action, help create conditions for the delivery of life-saving aid and bring hope to places that are among the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic," Guterres said. "The global ceasefire appeal is resonating across the world."

Guterres noted the appeal had been endorsed by 70 countries and regional partners, civil society networks and religious leaders, among others.

Parties to armed conflicts in the Central African Republic, Cameroon, Colombia, Libya, Myanmar, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Yemen and the Philippines are among those who had expressed their acceptance for the call.

Earlier of Friday, Guterres issued a report on the impact of his call for global peace in which he noted that in Syria, the Idlib ceasefire brought about by Turkey and Russia in March is holding.

In addition, cooperation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus has reached levels without a parallel in the past, Guterres said.

The UN chief reiterated his call on all countries and those with influence on combatants waging wars to take every effort to silence the guns.

Guterres added that the worst of the pandemic is yet to come and peace is urgently needed to battle it.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Israel Ukraine Russia Turkey Civil Society Yemen Idlib Myanmar Sudan Philippines Colombia Cameroon Libya Central African Republic March All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates announces first passenger flights post su ..

6 minutes ago

UN OHCHR Says Risk of Mass Infection in Syria Very ..

2 minutes ago

Serbian Defense Minister Says Russian Aid Shows Be ..

2 minutes ago

'Great Game' in Sahel: Europe Forms New Task Force ..

2 minutes ago

UAE playing key role in supporting global, regiona ..

18 minutes ago

Pentagon to Help Treat COVID-19 Patients in New Yo ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.