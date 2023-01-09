MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has denounced the temporary seizure of government buildings in the Brazilian capital.

"I condemn today's assault on Brazil's democratic institutions. The will of the Brazilian people and the country's institutions must be respected," Guterres said on Twitter.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building, as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday. Police managed to regain control of the buildings at around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT), according to Brazilian media reports.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital. The federal intervention will last until January 31, according to Lula's decree that was read out by him on Sunday from Sao Paulo.

On Sunday, federal and military police helicopters and armored vehicles were used to restore order in Brasilia, as well as stun and gas grenades, and pepper gas, according to Brazilian media reports. Governor of the Federal District Ibaneis Rocha said that over 400 people have been detained.

Lula has promised to find and punish those responsible for the Sunday riots, as well as those who financed the unrest.

The EU, the US, a number of Latin American leaders and Bolsonaro himself have all condemned the storming of government buildings in Brasilia.

On January 1, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in and started his third term as president of Brazil. He won the presidential election in the runoff on October 30, defeating Bolsonaro by a close margin, prompting countrywide protests from supporters of the former Brazilian president.