UN Secretary-General Says 'Concerned' About Prospects of Non-Renewal of Grain Exports Deal

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he was concerned about the prospects that the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, will not be renewed again.

"First of all, I am concerned.

We are working hard in order to make sure that it will be possible to maintain the Black Sea initiative and at the same time that we are able to go on in our work to facilitate Russian exports," Guterres said during a press conference.

On Friday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Russia remained disappointed that despite all the statements regularly coming from Western capitals, the barriers for Russian agricultural exports via the Black Sea are still in place and Russia's bank specializing in agricultural transactions remains barred from the SWIFT system.