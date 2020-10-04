UN Secretary-General Says Juba Peace Agreement Dawn of 'New Era' for People of Sudan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) The signing of the Juba peace agreement between Sudan's transitional government and several rebel groups is the "dawn of a new era" for the people of the African country, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday.

"The signing of the Juba peace agreement signals the dawn of a new era for the people of Sudan. It is a milestone on the road to achieving sustainable peace and inclusive development. I commend the signatories for working towards the common objective of peace despite the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," Guterres said in a video message published on Twitter.

The UN secretary-general also praised the role played by the South Sudanese government to facilitate the peace talks.

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, also voiced his support of the historic agreement.

"The signing of the Peace Agreement between the civilian-led Transitional Government and the Sudan Revolutionary Movements today is an historic achievement paving the way for inclusive and comprehensive peace in Sudan. The EU acknowledges the role of South Sudan in hosting and mediating the Sudanese peace talks," Borrell said in a statement published by the European External Action Service.

The deal was signed by the Sudanese government and rebel groups affiliated with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF). The SRF was established in 2011 to mount opposition to former President Omar al-Bashir, who was eventually overthrown in April 2019.