UN Secretary General Says Sacrifices Of Soviet Union In WWII Must Not Be Forgotten

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:19 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for not forgetting the sacrifices made by the people of the Soviet Union during the Second World War

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for not forgetting the sacrifices made by the people of the Soviet Union during the Second World War.

Guterres was scheduled to arrive in the Russian capital city of Moscow to attend the Victory Day parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II on May 9. The parade ended up canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, albeit a spectacular aerobatic show is still on to take place.

"The war took a heavy toll on many countries, including those of the former Soviet Union, with the largest number of casualties. Almost every family was touched in some way. The sacrifices made by the people of the former Soviet Union in order to defeat Nazism not only of lives, but sacrifices of all kinds should never be forgotten," Guterres said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

The secretary general recalled visiting an event earlier this year commemorating the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by the Red Army soldiers. He described it as "very moving."

"Such events and ceremonies honour those who were involved and help to remind all of us of what happened," he said.

Victory Day is observed in Russia annually on May 9 as a bank holiday, with a grandiose military parade in the capitals' central Red Square. It marks the day in 1945 when Nazi Germany acknowledged its unconditional surrender, thus ending World War II.

