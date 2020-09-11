UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Secretary General Shares Message On 'Day For South-South Cooperation'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 03:12 PM

UN Secretary General shares message on 'Day for South-South Cooperation'

United Nations Secretary General Friday shared his message in connection with on the Day for South-South Cooperation ,COVID-19 pandemic is devastating lives and livelihoods around the world. It poses the greatest risks to developing countries and to vulnerable people and communities

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :United Nations Secretary General Friday shared his message in connection with on the Day for South-South Cooperation ,COVID-19 pandemic is devastating lives and livelihoods around the world. It poses the greatest risks to developing countries and to vulnerable people and communities.

As we mark this year's United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, we are highlighting the power of the Global South to support and advance sustainable development, even during these challenging times,said a press release issued here.

Southern countries are demonstrating the spirit of South-South cooperation, equal partnership and global solidarity during the pandemic, by collaborating in science, technology and innovation, delivering medical supplies, providing financial resources, sending health workers and experts to bridge gaps in capacity, and sharing best practices.

South-South and triangular cooperation must also have a central place in our preparations for a strong recovery.

They can never replace official development assistance, or the responsibilities of the global North set out in the Addis Ababa Action Agenda and the Paris Agreement. But we will need the full contributions and cooperation of the Global South to build more resilient economies and societies, and implement the Sustainable Development Goals.

The United Nations is playing its part in supporting South-South and triangular cooperation through the pandemic, by fast-tracking financial allocations for developing countries as they cooperate with each other and with development banks and agencies.

As we look beyond the immediate crisis, the United Nations will continue to stand with the Global South.

Let us coordinate our efforts to scale up Southern development successes, share them widely through enhanced cooperation, build a strong recovery and achieve the SDGs by 2030.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Addis Ababa Paris Agreement Share Best

Recent Stories

Gov't to resolve GIDC issue in accordance with SC ..

33 seconds ago

Former US Police Officers Charged in George Floyd ..

34 seconds ago

Putin Not Planning Talks With Merkel Yet - Kremlin

36 seconds ago

EPD to take action against smoke emitting vehicles ..

38 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

42 seconds ago

Tractor production grew 19.86% during July-August ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.