UN Secretary-General 'Shocked' by Killing of George Floyd in US - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was shocked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The Secretary-General was shocked by the killing," Haq told reporters.

Floyd, an African-American resident of Minneapolis, died on Monday after being arrested by four law enforcement officers.

A video showed how a white police officer, alleged to be Derek Chauvin, pinned Floyd with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and laying on his stomach.

Floyd told the officers he could not breathe and struggled under the weight of the officer until becoming unresponsive. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

Protests over Floyd's death have started in Minneapolis and other cities in the United States and some have turned into riots.