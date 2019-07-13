UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary-General Slams Deadly Attack In Somalia's Kismayo - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the deadly terrorist attack on a hotel in Somalia's southern city of Kismayo, his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.

"The Secretary-General condemns the terrorist attack that took place on 12 July in Somalia's port city of Kismayo. He expresses his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack and wishes a swift recovery to the injured. The Secretary-General reaffirms the support and solidarity of the United Nations with the people of Somalia in their pursuit of a peaceful future," Dujarric said in a statement late on Friday.

On Friday, militants drove a vehicle loaded with explosives into a hotel in the Somalian port city and stormed the building. According to various news reports, at least 10 people were killed and 50 others were injured in the attack.

Media reports have noted that the hotel is popular among local politicians. There are mostly civilians, including journalists and a candidate in the race to become the provincial governor, among those killed, according to the reports.

The terrorist act was reportedly claimed by Al Shabaab militant group, affiliated with al Qaeda terror organization (banned in Russia).

