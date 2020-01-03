UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary-General Spoke To US Ambassador After Soleimani Killing - Spokesman

Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:43 PM

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to US Ambassador Kelly Craft on the American killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and may have more conversations with foreign officials, a UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to US Ambassador Kelly Craft on the American killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and may have more conversations with foreign officials, a UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Friday.

"There may be a number of calls coming," Haq said at a briefing. "I do know that he spoke with the US Ambassador just in the past half hour."

Tensions are high across the middle East after Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

In his first reaction Guterres called for maximum restraint and said that the world couldn't afford another "Gulf war". Haq told reporters he had nothing to add to the statement issued earlier.

Iran's national security council on Friday called the assassination a criminal act and strategic mistake that will be avenged "at the right time and in the right place."

