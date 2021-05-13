UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary-General Stresses Need To Seek De-Escalation In Israel-Palestine Conflict

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

UN Secretary-General Stresses Need to Seek De-Escalation in Israel-Palestine Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed on Wednesday the need for seeking de-escalation in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

"We exchanged views on a number of international and regional peace and security issues including Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Yemen and the dramatic escalation that we are witnessing in Israeli-Palestinian conflict, where de-escalation is an absolute must to protect the lives of civilians," Guterres said following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

