UN Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack in Western Niger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the deadly attack in Niger's western region of Tillaberi.

On Wednesday, UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa Marie-Pierre Poirier said that at least 37 civilians had been killed by several attacks in Tillaberi.

Without specifying a group responsible for the incident, Poirier stressed that thus had been the third such attack in the area this year.

"I strongly condemn the attacks on civilians in Niger's Tillaberi region & am deeply concerned about the impact on the humanitarian situation," Guterres wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

The UN secretary-general also reaffirmed the organization's commitment support Niger in its effort aimed at countering and preventing violent extremism as well as achieving sustainable development.