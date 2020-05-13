UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack On Afghan Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:00 AM

UN Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack on Afghan Hospital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slams the recent attack on a hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi district in Afghanistan's Kabul, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the secretary-general, said in a statement.

The incident at the hospital took place on Tuesday when gunmen broke into the facility after conducting a bombing attack at the entrance. It claimed the lives of 14 people and injured 15 others. Only some of the staffers of the hospital, supported by the Doctors Without Borders international humanitarian organization, managed to leave the building. Security forces have already neutralized all the militants.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the horrific attack today on a hospital in Kabul, which killed and wounded dozens of people, including women and children. He is also following with concern the escalation of violence in the country. Attacks claimed scores of lives in Balkh, Khost, and Nangarhar provinces," the statement read.

Another deadly attack took place on Tuesday in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province. A total of 24 people were killed and 68 more were injured in the suicide bombing at the funeral of Khewa district police chief, Haji Sheikh Ikram, who died from a heart attack.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Militants Police United Nations Died Suicide Balkh Women All From

Recent Stories

A meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign A ..

16 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 May 2020

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Managemen ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders aid flight to Somalia i ..

9 hours ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We are Good’ programme s ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.