UN Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack on Afghan Hospital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slams the recent attack on a hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi district in Afghanistan's Kabul, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the secretary-general, said in a statement.

The incident at the hospital took place on Tuesday when gunmen broke into the facility after conducting a bombing attack at the entrance. It claimed the lives of 14 people and injured 15 others. Only some of the staffers of the hospital, supported by the Doctors Without Borders international humanitarian organization, managed to leave the building. Security forces have already neutralized all the militants.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the horrific attack today on a hospital in Kabul, which killed and wounded dozens of people, including women and children. He is also following with concern the escalation of violence in the country. Attacks claimed scores of lives in Balkh, Khost, and Nangarhar provinces," the statement read.

Another deadly attack took place on Tuesday in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province. A total of 24 people were killed and 68 more were injured in the suicide bombing at the funeral of Khewa district police chief, Haji Sheikh Ikram, who died from a heart attack.