UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will address later in the afternoon the recent developments in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, the United Nations Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

"At approximately 12:45 p.m. (EDT) today, the Secretary-General will speak to reporters at the Security Council stakeout on the situation in Syria," the statement said.

Earlier on Friday, Turkey said more than 30 Turkish servicemen were killed in an airstrike the Syrian government conducted in Idlib province the previous day.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Syrian troops attacked terrorists in the de-escalation zone in Idlib as they were planning to conduct a large-scale attack on Syrian military positions.

The Turkish soldiers were in the presence of members of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group (previously known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) for an unknown reason and came under fire in the area near the settlement of Behun.

The United Kingdom has requested that the UN Security Council hold an emergency meeting at 4:00 p.m. on Friday over the situation in Syria's Idlib.