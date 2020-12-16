UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Secretary-General To Begin Visit To Germany Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 10:10 AM

UN Secretary-General to Begin Visit to Germany Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to begin a visit to the German capital of Berlin on Wednesday.

The visit is expected to last until Friday, when Guterres is expected to address the German parliament.

In the meantime, he is expected to hold meetings with several senior German officials, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Frank Walter Steinmeier and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

In his statements and meetings, the UN chief is expected to address such issues as the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and international cooperation.

Related Topics

United Nations Parliament German Visit Berlin Angela Merkel Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Brand Dubai activates Jumeira’s brand identity c ..

9 hours ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat hosts CONTACT HIGH: A visual h ..

9 hours ago

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

10 hours ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

10 hours ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.