UN Secretary-General to Begin Visit to Germany Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to begin a visit to the German capital of Berlin on Wednesday.

The visit is expected to last until Friday, when Guterres is expected to address the German parliament.

In the meantime, he is expected to hold meetings with several senior German officials, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Frank Walter Steinmeier and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

In his statements and meetings, the UN chief is expected to address such issues as the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and international cooperation.