UN Secretary-General to Host Meeting in Doha on Engaging With Taliban - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will host a meeting in Doha on finding a common ground to engage with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will host a meeting in Doha on finding a common ground to engage with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"As you know, the Secretary-General arrived in Doha today to host a meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan to reach points of commonality on key issues, such as human rights, in particular women's and girls' rights, inclusive governance, countering terrorism and drug trafficking," the statement said.

"The meeting is intended to achieve a common understanding within the international community on how to engage with the Taliban on these issues."

Among the 25 participants in the meeting are the United States, Russia and China, but the Taliban was not invited, the statement said.

Last week, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the Taliban for banning Afghan women from working for international and national non-governmental organizations, including for the United Nations, and called for lifting the ban.