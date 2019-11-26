UN Secretary General to Meet With German President on Tuesday

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will meet with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday, November 26, in Berlin.

The visit coincides with the 14th UN internet Governance Forum, held in the German capital, where Guterres will have an opening speech.

The UN general secretary is also expected to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.